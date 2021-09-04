Clark Weather Forecast

CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.