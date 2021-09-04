Columbus Daily Weather Forecast

COLUMBUS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 69 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



