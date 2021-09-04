Springfield Weather Forecast
SPRINGFIELD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
