Enterprise is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(ENTERPRISE, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Enterprise. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Enterprise:

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 89 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.