The Circle is coming back for Season 3—and we’ve got the exclusive teaser reveal to prove it! Netflix knows what we want, and we want more alerts, more catfish, more alliances, and more silly Party City costumes! But really, we want to become digital besties with a bunch of new players by watching them try to charm or lie their way to $100,000. That’s the beauty of The Circle, isn’t it? The friends you make along the way? It is for us, at least. We don’t have a shot at the prize money.