Fort Sumner Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT SUMNER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0