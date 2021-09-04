CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockwood, MO

Rainy forecast for Lockwood? Jump on it!

Lockwood Journal
Lockwood Journal
 7 days ago

(LOCKWOOD, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lockwood Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lockwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0bmaStlp00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lockwood Journal

Lockwood Journal

Lockwood, MO
With Lockwood Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

