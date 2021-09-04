Weather Forecast For Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0