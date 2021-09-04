NFL’s chief medical officer pushes back on Bill Belichick’s comments regarding vaccinations
Bill Belichick has grumbled his way into a dispute with the league office over the COVID vaccine. On Wednesday, Belichick shrugged his way around the obvious implication of the stunning fall of Cam Newton from starting quarterback to, eight days later, off the team. Belichick not surprisingly bristled at the suggestion that Newton’s vaccination status played a role in the move. (It surely did.)profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Comments / 15