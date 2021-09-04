CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL’s chief medical officer pushes back on Bill Belichick’s comments regarding vaccinations

Cover picture for the articleBill Belichick has grumbled his way into a dispute with the league office over the COVID vaccine. On Wednesday, Belichick shrugged his way around the obvious implication of the stunning fall of Cam Newton from starting quarterback to, eight days later, off the team. Belichick not surprisingly bristled at the suggestion that Newton’s vaccination status played a role in the move. (It surely did.)

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
Relationship AdviceNew York Post

Photo sparks Bill Belichick marriage rumors

Bill Belichick may have had more on his mind than the Patriots’ quarterback situation this offseason. A screen grab — featuring a ring — taken by NESN’s Dale Arnold of the Patriots’ preseason-opening win over Washington sparked rumors that Belichick may have gotten married this offseason. Photos of Belichick sporting a ring started circulating in May, however, the most recent set has gained the most traction.
NFLSB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Passing On Cam Newton

When Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots earlier this week, Dallas was one of the first potential landing spots brought up for the former league MVP. With limited depth behind superstar QB Dak Prescott (who missed most of this past season with an ankle injury), many felt the Cowboys could benefit from adding a veteran player like Newton.
NFLPopculture

NFL Team Reportedly Showing Interest in Cam Newton After Being Released by Patriots

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday but could be with a new NFL team very soon. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys will "do their due diligence" when it comes to Newton's availability. Jordan Schultz of ESPN then said the Cowboys will "begin exploring Newton" as a backup for Dak Prescott.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Why Shannon Sharpe Believes Patriots Cut Ties With Cam Newton

Recent remarks from Bill Belichick suggest the Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton boiled down to performance. Shannon Sharpe isn’t totally buying that theory. During Wednesday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe floated a potential reason why New England cut Newton, who entered the spring and summer atop the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Cam Newton: 'Mac Jones Didn't Beat Me Out'

Cam Newton broadcasted a conversation with his father, Cecil Newton, on his YouTube channel this morning. Newton discussed his time with and release from the New England Patriots, Mac Jones and his future. Newton is not retiring, as he had already said. He was complimentary of Mac Jones, but insisted...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).

