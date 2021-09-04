Weather Forecast For Hana

HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 68 °F 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Rain Showers Likely High 80 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, September 6 Rain Showers Likely High 80 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Rain Showers Likely High 80 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.