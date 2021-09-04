Weather Forecast For Hana
HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
