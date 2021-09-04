CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hana, HI

Weather Forecast For Hana

 7 days ago

HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bmaSk4W00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

