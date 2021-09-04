Weather Forecast For Beaver

BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 59 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



