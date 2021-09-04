Jal Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JAL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.