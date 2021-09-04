Weather Forecast For Seadrift

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 80 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



