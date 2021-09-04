Weather Forecast For Seadrift
SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 80 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
