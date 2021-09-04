Winthrop Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Partly sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



