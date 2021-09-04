Winthrop Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
