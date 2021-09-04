Damariscotta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
