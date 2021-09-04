CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dolan Springs, AZ

Dolan Springs is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Dolan Springs Today
Dolan Springs Today
 7 days ago

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) A sunny Saturday is here for Dolan Springs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dolan Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bmaRwNn00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs, AZ
23
Followers
228
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dolan Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dolan Springs, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Inman, SCPosted by
Inman (SC) Weather Channel

Inman is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(INMAN, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Inman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Claymont, DEPosted by
Claymont (DE) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(CLAYMONT, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Claymont. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy