Montague Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
