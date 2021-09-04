Montague Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.