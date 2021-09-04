4-Day Weather Forecast For Glendale
GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight
- High 92 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
