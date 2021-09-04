Sundance Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SUNDANCE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
