4-Day Weather Forecast For Hancock
HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0