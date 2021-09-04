CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naalehu, HI

Saturday rain in Naalehu: Ideas to make the most of it

Naalehu News Watch
 7 days ago

(NAALEHU, HI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Naalehu Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Naalehu:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bmaRlv200

  • Saturday, September 4

    Partly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

