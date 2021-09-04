Superior Weather Forecast

SUPERIOR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



