Jeffersonville Daily Weather Forecast
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 5
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0