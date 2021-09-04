Stratford Weather Forecast

STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 59 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



