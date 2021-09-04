4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkhart
ELKHART, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- 12 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
