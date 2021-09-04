Daily Weather Forecast For Harlem

HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.