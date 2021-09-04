Stamford Weather Forecast

STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.