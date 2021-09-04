Stamford Weather Forecast
STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
