Ritzville Weather Forecast

RITZVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 84 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 51 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



