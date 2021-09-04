Thornton Weather Forecast
THORNTON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
