Weather Forecast For Garberville

GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Areas Of Smoke High 96 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 5 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.