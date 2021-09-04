Weather Forecast For Garberville
GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas Of Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
