Daily Weather Forecast For Waurika
WAURIKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
