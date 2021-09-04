Kingsville Weather Forecast
KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
