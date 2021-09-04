Wellfleet Weather Forecast
WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- 13 mph wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- 12 mph wind
