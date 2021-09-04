Wellfleet Weather Forecast

WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 5 Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 77 °F, low 66 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F 13 mph wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 66 °F 12 mph wind



