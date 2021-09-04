Weather Forecast For Harvey
HARVEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0