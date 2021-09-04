Winona Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
