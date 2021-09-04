Weather Forecast For Marengo

MARENGO, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, September 5 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.