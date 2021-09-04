CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take advantage of Saturday sun in West. Tisbury

West Tisbury Voice
West Tisbury Voice
 7 days ago

(WEST. TISBURY, MA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Tisbury:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0bmaPUvz00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, September 6

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

