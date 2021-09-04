Kean University Forges Education Partnership with New York Jets
Kean University is teaming up with the New York Jets to create academic and career opportunities for students, becoming an Official Education Partner of the NFL team. The Jets and the University today announced the new partnership, which includes a multi-faceted educational program for Kean students, featuring a new Jets-centric course to be offered at Kean. Students and alumni will also have access to internships and jobs with the NFL franchise.www.stlouisnews.net
