CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kean University Forges Education Partnership with New York Jets

stlouisnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKean University is teaming up with the New York Jets to create academic and career opportunities for students, becoming an Official Education Partner of the NFL team. The Jets and the University today announced the new partnership, which includes a multi-faceted educational program for Kean students, featuring a new Jets-centric course to be offered at Kean. Students and alumni will also have access to internships and jobs with the NFL franchise.

www.stlouisnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#University President#American Football#D#Kean Career Services#The New York Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Kenny Yeboah basks in New York Jets preseason glory

August walk-offs are often reserved for victorious playoff runs in The Bronx and Queens. On Friday night, however, the concept produced a tie in East Rutherford. Tight end Kenny Yeboah set up the unusual result at the end of the New York Jets‘ 2021 preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. The undrafted rookie was the recipient of James Morgan‘s last-second heave from 49 yards out that allowed the Jets to escape with a 31-31 tie after Josh Adams ran in the two-point conversion via draw play.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets-Philadelphia Eagles instant reaction (Live)

New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles fans were treated to a preseason classic to close out the 2021 exhibition season. In a game that featured atrocious defense on both sides from start to finish, James Morgan led a game-tying drive as time expired in the fourth quarter on the strength of a Hail Mary touchdown pass to Kenny Yeboah followed by a two-point conversion from Josh Adams. New York came back from a 21-10 halftime deficit to claim the 31-31 tie.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets roster: Live 53-man cutdown tracker

With the preseason slate over and the opener in Carolina less than two weeks away, the New York Jets‘ next task lies in one of the most difficult stanzas of football: cutting down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. New York has plenty of tough choices to...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets 2021 opponent report: Atlanta Falcons

The Date: Week 5, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network (@ London, England) The Series: Atlanta leads 7-5 (last meeting: 2017, 25-20 ATL) American soil hasn’t been too kind to the New York Jets. Perhaps a semester abroad can do them some good. The Jets play on a different continent for...
NFLchatsports.com

10 tight ends the New York Jets should target

Mike LaFleur‘s New York Jets are poised to rely heavily on 12 personnel packages, which include two tight ends on the field. As things currently stand, the Jets only have two tight ends on their roster following the 53-man cutdown – Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco. The latter is a tight end in name only, primarily lining up at fullback throughout the 2021 preseason (86% of his offensive snaps). Kroft is the only pure tight end.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets acquire Shaq Lawson from Texans

The New York Jets have replaced an injured Lawson with a healthy one, adding veteran end Shaq Lawson in a deal with the Houston Texans, per multiple reports. The Jets are sending a sixth-round pick in 2022 (acquired from the 49ers in Jordan Willis deal) to the Texans in exchange for Shaq Lawson.
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 9/3/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We finally hit the last weekend before every weekend is filled with NFL football. The Jets will go into Week 1 with admittedly a lot of weaknesses. The cornerback, linebacker, and tight end positions are essentially barren. Once again Robert Saleh and company will need to put on a masterpiece if the team wishes to be competitive more often than not. I’m not saying I don’t believe in Saleh and the team, but my expectations are tempered given the circumstances surrounding the team. I fully expect them to win maybe six or seven games max, and would be pleasantly surprised if that number were to be any higher. For my sake, I hope it is. With that, here are your links to the team to start your weekend off.
NFLjetnation.com

New York Jets Reduce Roster to 53

The New York Jets have announced their initial 53 man roster. Here are the players that were released today:. In addition, DL Kyle Phillips was placed on the Reserve \ PUP list. After the Chris Herndon trade, that leaves the Jets with one tight end on the roster in Joel...
NFLchatsports.com

Complete New York Jets 53-man roster prediction

The New York Jets will have to make some hard choices to get there. This 53-man roster prediction represents just one of many possibilities that Joe Douglas and the Jets could end up with as they come out of Tuesday (prior to any outside additions, of course). Quarterback (2) Zach...
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking all 14 players on the New York Jets practice squad

The New York Jets‘ practice squad currently sits at 14 players. They have room for two more players before they hit the limit of 16 players, but the nucleus of the unit is mostly set. Which players on the Jets’ practice squad have the best chance of making an impact...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia WR cut by New York Jets

With the deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters to 53 players coming on Tuesday at 4 p.m., tough decisions are being made by franchises across the league. Former Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager learned that the hard way on Monday when he was cut by the New York Jets.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets face their edgy situation head-on, trade for Shaq Lawson

A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. Editor's note: The Jets acquired the Houston Texans pass-rusher Shaq Lawson on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York is sending a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to Houston in the deal, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Lawson, 27, is a moderately productive player who is under contract beyond this season. What's below is Cimini's analysis of the Jets' situation at defensive end, prior to news of the trade.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets’ surprise departures send an intriguing message

The New York Jets may have nothing to lose in 2021, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not going to hold their players accountable. The start of September is a time to confront some uncomfortable truths, many often centered around regrets from the dying summer. That’s hasn’t been the problem...
NFLchatsports.com

Four skill player final cuts for the New York Jets to consider

The New York Jets’ unveiling of their 53-man roster has been anything but final. Joe Douglas and Co. have continued to tinker with the Jets roster as their Sept. 12 opener against the Carolina Panthers looms. New York wasted little time in attacking the waiver wire, primarily focusing on defensive replacements in the wake of several medical absences. Tim Ward came over from Kansas City on the line in hopes of replacing some of Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry’s production. Meanwhile linebacker Quincy Williams joins his brother Quinnen after two seasons in Jacksonville and can hold down the interior linebacker spot while Jarrad Davis heals.
NFLcbslocal.com

New York Jets Cut 2 Quarterbacks, Trade TE Chris Herndon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tuesday was a busy day for the New York Jets. They cut quarterbacks James Morgan, a fourth-round pick last year, and veteran Josh Johnson, in addition to running back Josh Adams. They also traded disappointing tight end Chris Herndon along with a 2022 sixth-round draft pick...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets release CB Bless Austin in surprise move

In a surprising move, Joe Douglas and the New York Jets have released cornerback Bless Austin, who had been a first-team corner with the team throughout the entirety of the offseason. Austin’s release comes as a surprise due to his depth chart positioning, but based on his play, it isn’t...
NFLjetnation.com

Four of the greatest sporting moments in New York Jets history

Football is still arguably the most-loved game in the USA and has an increasingly large global following. Preseason is over and the start of the new 2021/22 NFL season is not far away. Of course, any Jets fan will be eager to see the new season come around — especially after the 2-14 disappointment of 2020/21. A new season is an opportunity for the team to create better memories and to hopefully pick up a lot more wins.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets continue to make moves after release of original roster

Defenders Ashtyn Davis and Jarrad Davis were placed on injured reserve with tackle Connor McDermott. Since the moves were after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the trio is eligible to return after the third game of the season. Ashtyn Davis spent all of training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets: Connor McGovern welcomes an old rival

New York Jets blocker Connor McGovern is ready to let bygones be bygones with incoming pass rusher Shaq Lawson. New teammates Connor McGovern and Shaq Lawson appear to have resolved their differences over a pint…of Gatorade. McGovern, set to enter his second season as the New York Jets’ primary center,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy