Kean University Forges Education Partnership with New York Jets

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We finally hit the last weekend before every weekend is filled with NFL football. The Jets will go into Week 1 with admittedly a lot of weaknesses. The cornerback, linebacker, and tight end positions are essentially barren. Once again Robert Saleh and company will need to put on a masterpiece if the team wishes to be competitive more often than not. I’m not saying I don’t believe in Saleh and the team, but my expectations are tempered given the circumstances surrounding the team. I fully expect them to win maybe six or seven games max, and would be pleasantly surprised if that number were to be any higher. For my sake, I hope it is. With that, here are your links to the team to start your weekend off.