CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Watch: Same Providers, Similar Surgeries, But Different Bills

By Hannah Norman
californiahealthline.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEly Bair had similar surgeries, at the same hospital, with the same insurer. But he received very different big medical bills. KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal joins “CBS This Morning” to break down how this could happen to you and what you can do to avoid it.

californiahealthline.org

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Rosenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Bills#Editor In Chief#Khn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Elgin, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Advocate Sherman Hospital rescheduling elective surgeries due to a lack of anesthesia providers

Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin is putting a hold on elective surgeries for almost three weeks due to a lack of anesthesia providers. In a statement, parent company Advocate Aurora Health didn't address the reason for the shortage in anesthesia providers, but did say they "will continue to provide care for urgent and emergent situations, and it is critical that patients seek care when needed."
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Nurse Posts Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jackson Health System employee is on administrative leave following disturbing posts on social media that appear to mock a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 has decided not to share the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos have been cropped to show only the captions: The first read, “My night was going great then boom!” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) Gastroschisis is a birth defect...
Public Healthwearebreakingnews.com

Anti-vaccine Police Who Took Medicine Against Horseworm Dies Of COVID

A police officer who frequently expressed anti-vaccination sentiments and took horse dewormer in a misguided attempt to prevent coronavirus died of Covid-19. Captain Joe Manning, 57, of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, died Wednesday of complications from Covid-19, according to local broadcaster WSAV. Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley...
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Two adult vaccine hesitant brothers die of Covid-19 the same day, their fully vaccinated elderly mother suffers only mild symptoms

The Covid-19 situation in the past few weeks has been nothing but intense as the numbers are on the rise across the country and everyone blames the Delta variant. What is even more alarming is the fact that the hospitals are running out of ICU beds to accommodate the Covid-19 patients and this situation is especially taking hit among the states with lower vaccination rates.
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports eight pregnant mothers have died in last four weeks; 72 unborn babies of COVID moms have died since pandemic began

Mississippi state health officials say eight pregnant Mississippi women have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last four weeks. “It’s been a rough month and a half,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “The Delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a number of deaths.”
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy