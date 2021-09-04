How You Can Help Fight Climate Change in Ways That Really Matter

Last month, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its latest report, sounding a “code red for humanity.” The IPCC stressed the need for drastic emissions cuts immediately if we want to maintain a habitable planet and warned that we are running out of time to act to avoid climate catastrophe. It was hard not to come away from the report feeling helpless. By now, we all know the obvious things we should be doing to help the planet: eating less meat, avoiding single-use plastics, riding a bike, flying less, etc. But with excessive consumption and doomsday reports everywhere you look, it can be hard to know how much of a difference these changes can make — especially when many things that are touted as ecofriendly turn out to be more complicated. We spoke to experts about which actions have real impact in the face of climate change, from individual behaviors to public policies to push for.