Humboldt Daily Weather Forecast
HUMBOLDT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0