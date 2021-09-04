CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglis, FL

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Inglis

Inglis Bulletin
Inglis Bulletin
 7 days ago

(INGLIS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Inglis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Inglis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bmaPCI900

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

