Big Timber Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BIG TIMBER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
