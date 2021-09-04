4-Day Weather Forecast For Malta
MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
