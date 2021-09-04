Weather Forecast For Tracy
TRACY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
