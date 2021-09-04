Kemmerer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy Smoke
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy smoke during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 42 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
