Weather Forecast For Calais
CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
