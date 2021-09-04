Daily Weather Forecast For Petersburg
Saturday, September 4
Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Heavy rain then widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 57 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Light Rain Likely
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Light Rain Likely
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
