3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Republic
(REPUBLIC, WA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Republic Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Republic:
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then haze overnight
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
