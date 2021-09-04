Au Gres Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.